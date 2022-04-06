THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES
Three Men Arrested After Mass Shooting In Sacramento
The Lede
Sacramento police have arrested three men in connection with Sunday's mass shooting in the city, with one officially charged and seen in court on Tuesday.
Key Details
- Two of the men arrested — Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin, 27 — are brothers, and are believed by police to have fired shots into the crowd.
- Dandrae Martin has been charged with felony possession of a firearm and made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.
- The latest arrest, made on Tuesday, was of an individual seen carrying a gun in the immediate aftermath of the event. Police do not believe the gun was fired during the shooting, and inmate records indicate the man was released the same day.
