'ANOTHER HORRENDOUS ACT OF GUN VIOLENCE'
Sacramento Police Hunt For Multiple Suspects After Deadly Mass Shooting
211 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via npr.org
The Lede
Six people are dead and at least 12 have been injured after a mass shooting took place in Sacramento in the early hours of April 3.
Key Details
- Sacramento police say they are hunting for multiple suspected shooters, and do not have anyone in police custody at this time.
- Little is known about the victims of the shooting, other than that three men and three women were killed, and all were adults.
- Videos posted online captured a large fight that broke out in the area before gunshots were fired, but it's not clear whether this event is related to the shooting.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments