Sacha Baron Cohen Revealed The Secret Behind The Mike Pence Scene In 'Borat 2'
The LedeCohen details his preparation for the scene in which he crashed Vice President Mike Pence's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. "I'm often asked, 'How does an actor prepare for a scene?'" Cohen said. "And I prepared by waking up at 1 in the morning, driving to a motel, sitting in a chair for six hours while a prosthetics team changed my face to Donald Trump's and then, yes, sneaking into CPAC and staying in a men's lavatory for a number of hours."
Key Details
The Source
