GOT 'IM

Submitted by Molly Bradley
From the Trump-taunting Borat to his subversive Abbie Hoffman, Sacha Baron Cohen is a modern revolutionary. He shared more behind-the-scenes stories from "Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm" with the LA Times.

The Lede

Cohen details his preparation for the scene in which he crashed Vice President Mike Pence's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. "I'm often asked, 'How does an actor prepare for a scene?'" Cohen said. "And I prepared by waking up at 1 in the morning, driving to a motel, sitting in a chair for six hours while a prosthetics team changed my face to Donald Trump's and then, yes, sneaking into CPAC and staying in a men's lavatory for a number of hours."

Key Details

  • Cohen described rationing a bottle of Coke while waiting in the bathroom in a 54-inch-waist fat suit before making his appearance during Pence's speech.
  • Cohen said he wouldn't have made "Borat 2" if not for Trump: "[It's] my form of peaceful protest."
  • Cohen studied bouffon clowning with teacher Philippe Gaulier, and he traces this art to Abbie Hoffman, who he played in Aaron Sorkin's drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7": "He showed the power of humor to expose the ills of society," Cohen said.

'NO REGRETS'

Submitted by Digg Editors
Brandon Fellows had never attended a Trump rally before last week. He said he was motivated to drive to Washington after seeing a tweet from the president. "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th," President Donald Trump wrote on Dec. 19. "Be there, will be wild!"