Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'THIS IS A PUZZLE TO ME'

New Footage Reveals What Alec Baldwin Initially Told Investigators After Fatal Shooting On 'Rust' Set

252 reads | submitted by Adwait

New Footage Reveals What Alec Baldwin Initially Told Investigators After Fatal Shooting On 'Rust' Set
Footage of the investigators' first interview with Alec Baldwin, right after the shooting incident on the set of "Rust" that resulted in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's death, has been released.

On October 21, 2021, at Bonanza Creek Ranch, while rehearsing a scene in "Rust," the Western film they were shooting, actor Alec Baldwin was handling a gun when a shot went off. The shot resulted in the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured film director Joel Souza.

Footage shows Baldwin explaining to investigators how they make sure guns on set are "cold" while filming so that such incidents can be avoided.

"We've done this for two weeks and we did it the right way everyday," Baldwin says.

"The gun is either completely empty, or there is a cosmetic piece. So for example you're the camera and this is going to sound silly and specific, but, if I'm pointing a gun close to the camera, you will see into the cylinder that there's material in there."


Watch the video below:


Here's KTLA 5's report:


What you need to know about the "Rust" shooting:

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.