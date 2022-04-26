'THIS IS A PUZZLE TO ME'
New Footage Reveals What Alec Baldwin Initially Told Investigators After Fatal Shooting On 'Rust' Set
252 reads | submitted by Adwait
On October 21, 2021, at Bonanza Creek Ranch, while rehearsing a scene in "Rust," the Western film they were shooting, actor Alec Baldwin was handling a gun when a shot went off. The shot resulted in the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured film director Joel Souza.
Footage shows Baldwin explaining to investigators how they make sure guns on set are "cold" while filming so that such incidents can be avoided.
"We've done this for two weeks and we did it the right way everyday," Baldwin says.
"The gun is either completely empty, or there is a cosmetic piece. So for example you're the camera and this is going to sound silly and specific, but, if I'm pointing a gun close to the camera, you will see into the cylinder that there's material in there."
Watch the video below:
Here's KTLA 5's report:
What you need to know about the "Rust" shooting:
- Here Is The Most Detailed Account Yet Of How Alec Baldwin Fatally Shot Halyna Hutchins, The Cinematographer
- Husband Of 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Speaks Out After Alec Baldwin Failed To Accept Responsibility For Her Death
- Alec Baldwin Tells George Stephanopoulos He 'Didn't Pull The Trigger' During His First Sit-Down Interview Since Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
- Could Alec Baldwin Go To Jail For The Death Of Halyna Hutchins? Here's A Comprehensive Legal Analysis
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments