New Footage Reveals What Alec Baldwin Initially Told Investigators After Fatal Shooting On 'Rust' Set

On October 21, 2021, at Bonanza Creek Ranch, while rehearsing a scene in "Rust," the Western film they were shooting, actor Alec Baldwin was handling a gun when a shot went off. The shot resulted in the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured film director Joel Souza.

Footage shows Baldwin explaining to investigators how they make sure guns on set are "cold" while filming so that such incidents can be avoided.

"We've done this for two weeks and we did it the right way everyday," Baldwin says.

"The gun is either completely empty, or there is a cosmetic piece. So for example you're the camera and this is going to sound silly and specific, but, if I'm pointing a gun close to the camera, you will see into the cylinder that there's material in there."

