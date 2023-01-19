'On my watch, no one is above the law'
'Rust' Shooting: Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
The Lede
Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after a shooting took place on set while filming the film "Rust." Mary Carmack-Altwies, New Mexico DA, said the decision was her "commitment to pursue justice for all victims." David Halls, an assistant director also involved in the case, signed a plea agreement for a negligent use of deadly weapon charge.
Key Details
- Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin's fate will be decided by a jury who will determine whether or not they were guilty and by what definition of involuntary manslaughter.
- Cinematographer Hayla Hutchins died on October 21, 2021, after she was wounded on the set of "Rust" during rehearsals when a gun held by Baldwin, who was pointing it at her, went off.