'On my watch, no one is above the law'

'Rust' Shooting: Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, the New Mexico District Attorney reveals, over the 2021 "Rust" set shooting.
Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after a shooting took place on set while filming the film "Rust." Mary Carmack-Altwies, New Mexico DA, said the decision was her "commitment to pursue justice for all victims." David Halls, an assistant director also involved in the case, signed a plea agreement for a negligent use of deadly weapon charge.

  • Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin's fate will be decided by a jury who will determine whether or not they were guilty and by what definition of involuntary manslaughter.
  • Cinematographer Hayla Hutchins died on October 21, 2021, after she was wounded on the set of "Rust" during rehearsals when a gun held by Baldwin, who was pointing it at her, went off.

