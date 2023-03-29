'I’m in a state of shock'
Russian Whose Child Drew Anti-War Image Gets Jail Term But Flees
The Lede
The father of a Russian girl who drew an anti-war picture at school has been sentenced to two years in a penal colony, but court officials say Alexei Moskalyov was absent from the sentencing after fleeing house arrest overnight. Moskalyov, who is a single father, has not seen his daughter since he was placed under house arrest and she was sent to a children's home earlier this month.
