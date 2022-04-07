UKRAINE WAR
Germany Intercepted Russian Soldiers Discussing Bucha Killings
444 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via businessinsider.com
The Lede
The Bundesnachrichtendienst, Germany's foreign intelligence service, intercepted Russian soldiers discussing killing civilians in Bucha, a revelation that flies in the face of the Kremlin's claim that atrocities in the city had been staged.
Key Details
- Russian soldiers talked about killing civilians over the radio — in one recording, a soldier was heard describing how he had shot a civilian off their bicycle.
- German news outlet Der Spiegel reported that the radio transmissions had been obtained by the country's intelligence service. The findings were presented in parliament on Wednesday.
- Conversations heard in the recordings suggest the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary organisation, played a key role in the brutal killings carried out in Bucha.
