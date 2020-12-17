231
STRANGER THAN FICTION

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
A Russian agent sent to tail Alexey Navalny has revealed how a lethal toxin was secreted in the underpants of the opposition leader. He thought it was an official debriefing, but he was talking to Navalny himself.

The Lede

Konstantin Kudryavtsev, an agent of the elite toxin team sent to poison Navalny, was part of the cleanup operation that ensured that there would be no traces of the lethal nerve agent Novichok left at the scene of the crime.

Key Details

  • In August, Navalny fell ill during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow after being poisoned. He received emergency medical treatment and survived the attack.
  • To trick Kudryavtsev into talking, Navalny posed as an official from Russia's National Security Council.
  • Kudryavtsev asserted that if the flight had gone to Moscow, instead of making an emergency landing in Omsk to save Navalny's life, Navalny likely would have died.

