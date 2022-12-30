'burnt bodies tell no tales'
Russian Diplomat, Indian Politician Exchange Digs On Twitter Over Oligarch’s Death
The Lede
A senior Indian politician and Russia’s top diplomat in New Delhi had a heated exchange over Twitter on Thursday, following the death of a Russian oligarch who had reportedly criticized the Ukraine war.
Key Details
- A tweet by Manish Tiwari, a former minister from India's opposition party, questioned why the bodies of Pavel Antov and another person in his travel party — who had died two days earlier — were cremated when they were both Christian.
- "Hercule Poirot says burnt bodies tell no tales," Tiwari wrote.
- Denis Alipov, Russia's ambassador to India, tweeted back: "It would be useful for some Hercule Poirot lovers to learn that cremation in Russia is as customary as burial. Idleness is the root of all evil."