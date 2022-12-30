Popular
'burnt bodies tell no tales'

Darcy Jimenez
Russian Diplomat, Indian Politician Exchange Digs On Twitter Over Oligarch’s Death
Indian police are investigating the death of Pavel Antov, who was found dead outside his hotel in Odisha last weekend.
The Lede

A senior Indian politician and Russia’s top diplomat in New Delhi had a heated exchange over Twitter on Thursday, following the death of a Russian oligarch who had reportedly criticized the Ukraine war.

Key Details

  • A tweet by Manish Tiwari, a former minister from India's opposition party, questioned why the bodies of Pavel Antov and another person in his travel party — who had died two days earlier — were cremated when they were both Christian.
  • "Hercule Poirot says burnt bodies tell no tales," Tiwari wrote.
  • Denis Alipov, Russia's ambassador to India, tweeted back: "It would be useful for some Hercule Poirot lovers to learn that cremation in Russia is as customary as burial. Idleness is the root of all evil."

Comments

