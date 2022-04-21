UKRAINE WAR
US Announces Latest Sanctions Against Russia
The Lede
The US has unveiled its latest set of sanctions against Russia as the country continues its invasion of Ukraine, targeting a key commercial bank, a large global network led by Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, and "companies operating in Russia's virtual currency mining industry".
Key Details
- Malofeyev was previously sanctioned by the US in 2014. He was sanctioned again on Wednesday, along with over 40 individuals and entities within his network.
- The Treasury Department is also targeting Public Joint Stock Company Transkapitalbank — described as being "at the heart of sanctions evasion" — and its subsidiary, as well as companies in Russia's cryptocurrency mining industry.
- Additionally, the State Department has imposed hundreds of visa restrictions on Russian officials and other individuals.
