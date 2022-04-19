UKRAINE WAR
What You Need To Know As Russia Advances On Eastern Ukraine
The Lede
Russia has begun the long-anticipated 'Battle of Donbas' with the launch of a large-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine, described by the besieged country's officials as "the second phase of the war".
Key Details
- Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told the India Today TV channel that Moscow had started a new stage of what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
- Ukraine has been unsuccessful in securing Russia's agreement to establish humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of trapped civilians, for a third successive day.
- On Tuesday US president Joe Biden will discuss Ukraine and holding Russia accountable in a call with allies.
