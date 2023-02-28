'terrible stuff damaging everybody'
Rupert Murdoch Testified That Fox News Hosts ‘Endorsed’ Stolen Election Narrative
The Lede
Newly released court documents — from the defamation lawsuit brought against Fox News by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems — show media mogul Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that a number of Fox News hosts endorsed Trump's lies about the 2020 election being stolen.
Key Details
- The network owner said during a deposition that Trump's stolen election narrative was "terrible stuff damaging everybody," and admitted that he could have prevented Fox News from platforming Trump lawyers. "I could have. But I didn’t," Murdoch said.