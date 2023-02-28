Popular
'terrible stuff damaging everybody'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via theguardian.com
Rupert Murdoch Testified That Fox News Hosts ‘Endorsed’ Stolen Election Narrative
Network owner also admitted in $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit deposition that Trump’s claims were "damaging to everybody."
The Lede

Newly released court documents — from the defamation lawsuit brought against Fox News by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems — show media mogul Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that a number of Fox News hosts endorsed Trump's lies about the 2020 election being stolen.

Key Details

  • The network owner said during a deposition that Trump's stolen election narrative was "terrible stuff damaging everybody," and admitted that he could have prevented Fox News from platforming Trump lawyers. "I could have. But I didn’t," Murdoch said.

Comments

