'Our client merely patted Mr. Giuliani'
The Guy Accused Of Hitting Rudy Giuliani Has Had His Charges Downgraded
The Lede
Daniel Gill, the supermarket employee originally charged with second-degree assault after allegedly slapping Rudy Giuliani on the back, has had his charges downgraded. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place at a store that Giuliani visited while campaigning for his son Andrew on Sunday. Giuliani said in a Facebook video that the contact felt as if "a boulder hit me," while Gill's lawyers said: "Our client merely patted Mr. Giuliani, who sustained nothing remotely resembling physical injuries."
Key Details
- Gill, 39, is now facing reduced charges of misdemeanor assault with intent to cause physical injury. Charges of third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment were also added.
- Legal Aid, which represents Gill, said in a statement that he was "followed and threatened" by an associate of Giuliani’s, who "allegedly poked Mr. Gill in the chest".
- Giuliani said Gill called him a "lady killer," referring to the recent Roe V. Wade reversal. Gill has been suspended from his job pending termination.