Rudy Giuliani Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Ex-Employee
Donald Trump's former lawyer is accused of coercing an ex-employee into sex in a $10 million civil case.
Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been sued by a former employee who says he coerced her into sex acts and subjected her to abuse at work. In the $10 million civil case, Noelle Dunphy alleges that Giuliani burst into "alcohol-drenched" and racist rants at work, exposed himself, took Viagra "constantly," coerced Dunphy into performing a sex act "against her will" and demanded that she "work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her."

  • A spokesperson for the former New York City mayor said he "vehemently and completely denies the allegations."

