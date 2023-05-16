Rudy Giuliani Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Ex-Employee

The Lede
Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been sued by a former employee who says he coerced her into sex acts and subjected her to abuse at work. In the $10 million civil case, Noelle Dunphy alleges that Giuliani burst into "alcohol-drenched" and racist rants at work, exposed himself, took Viagra "constantly," coerced Dunphy into performing a sex act "against her will" and demanded that she "work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her."
Key Details
- A spokesperson for the former New York City mayor said he "vehemently and completely denies the allegations."