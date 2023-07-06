awful
Rudy Farias, Believed Missing Since 2015, Was 'Hidden And Abused' By His Mother For Eight Years, Counsellor Claims
The Lede
Rudy Farias, who was reporting missing by his mother in 2015, had actually spent the past eight years being hidden away and abused by her, a counsellor who interviewed Farias along with Houston Police Department officers has said.
Key Details
- Earlier this week, Farias' mother claimed her son had been found following his disappearance in 2015, and that law enforcement said he was found beaten outside a church.
- It wasn't until counsellor and community leader Quanell X, along with Houston police officers, spoke to Farias alone that the 25-year-old shared details of the alleged abuse he experienced at the hands of his mother.
- Quanell X told reporters that Farias said he was physically and sexually abused, force-fed drugs and hidden by his mother.