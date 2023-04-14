grim
Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Approving Six-Week Abortion Ban In Florida
The Lede
A ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy was signed into law by Florida governor Ron DeSantis Thursday, after the state's Republican-dominated legislature approved the proposal. "We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida," DeSantis said in a statement.
Search for the Best Career Jobs available in Nz. In MyJobSpace, you can check for the latest job vacancies. Apply for a job opening in New Zealand that is full-time, part-time, or work-from-home.
....and YOU want this guy as your.... President ??
He's a Trump clone !!!