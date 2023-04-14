Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via theguardian.com
Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Approving Six-Week Abortion Ban In Florida
Bill gives governor key political victory ahead of expected presidential campaign.
The Lede

A ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy was signed into law by Florida governor Ron DeSantis Thursday, after the state's Republican-dominated legislature approved the proposal. "We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida," DeSantis said in a statement.

  1. myjob space 7 minutes ago

  2. Sevan 49 minutes ago

    ....and YOU want this guy as your.... President ??

    He's a Trump clone !!!

