'THIS IS KIND OF UNPARALLELED'
The Supreme Court Has Overturned Roe V Wade, Striking Down Abortion Rights In The US
The Lede
The US supreme court has ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion in America, overturning the landmark Roe V Wade ruling that secured reproductive rights for women across the country nearly 50 years ago.
Key Details
- The decision came in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, in which Mississippi's last remaining abortion clinic opposed the state's attempts to ban abortion after 15 weeks and consequently overrule Roe.
- The reversal of Roe will allow individual US states to outlaw abortion, and at least 26 states are expected to do so right away or as quickly as is possible.
- Experts anticipate the coming days and weeks will see conservative politicians attempting to ban abortions as soon as they can.
What other laws that people considered (if incorrectly) that abortion was settle law will be overturned in 50 years?