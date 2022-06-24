Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'THIS IS KIND OF UNPARALLELED'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez · · 3.7k reads ·
The Supreme Court Has Overturned Roe V Wade, Striking Down Abortion Rights In The US
The move upends the constitutional right to abortion granted by the Roe V Wade ruling in 1973.

The Lede

The US supreme court has ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion in America, overturning the landmark Roe V Wade ruling that secured reproductive rights for women across the country nearly 50 years ago.

Key Details

  • The decision came in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, in which Mississippi's last remaining abortion clinic opposed the state's attempts to ban abortion after 15 weeks and consequently overrule Roe.
  • The reversal of Roe will allow individual US states to outlaw abortion, and at least 26 states are expected to do so right away or as quickly as is possible.
  • Experts anticipate the coming days and weeks will see conservative politicians attempting to ban abortions as soon as they can.

Comments

  1. Frank Tanghare 6 hours ago

    What other laws that people considered (if incorrectly) that abortion was settle law will be overturned in 50 years?

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.