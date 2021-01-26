Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Robinhood User Sues The Trading App For Blocking Purchases Of GameStop
The LedeAfter halting the purchase of certain stocks like GameStop, AMC, and Blackberry on Thursday, trading app Robinhood was hit with a class-action lawsuit alleging that their removal of certain stocks was intended to "manipulate the market for the benefit of people and financial institutions who were not Robinhood's customers."
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Who Owns Stocks? Explaining The Rise In Inequality During The Pandemic
The Best Theory Yet For The Dyatlov Pass Incident
Former Casino CEO, Actress Identified As Couple Who Flew To Yukon, Got COVID-19 Vaccines