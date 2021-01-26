126
After a Reddit-driven trading frenzy surrounding GameStop and other companies, Robinhood is being sued for removing the company from its app.

The Lede

After halting the purchase of certain stocks like GameStop, AMC, and Blackberry on Thursday, trading app Robinhood was hit with a class-action lawsuit alleging that their removal of certain stocks was intended to "manipulate the market for the benefit of people and financial institutions who were not Robinhood's customers."

Key Details

  • Robinhood restricted users from purchasing GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Express, Koss, Naked Brand and Nokia on their app.
  • After failing to find the GameStop stock in the app, user Brendon Nelson filed a lawsuit against Robinhood claiming that the company is depriving investors of shorting the stock.
  • Other companies like Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade followed suit and have also blocked similar transactions.

