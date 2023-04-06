it's official
Robert F Kennedy Jr To Challenge Biden For White House
The Lede
Robert F Kennedy Jr will be running for US president in 2024 as a Democrat, having filed the election paperwork Wednesday. The outspoken anti-vaccine campaigner said on Twitter in March: "If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children and robbed us of our values and freedoms."