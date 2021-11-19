Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

ACQUITTED ON FIVE COUNTS

Submitted by Adwait via nbcnews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts
A jury found Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager who shot and killed two men at a protest in Kenosha in 2020, not guilty of all charges.

The Lede

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges stemming from a fatal shooting at a Jacob Blake protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 in which he had fatally gunned down two people.

Key Details

  • Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of homicide, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
  • Rittenhouse had pleaded not guilty and testified that he had acted in self-defense.
  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has deployed 500 National Guard anticipating protests following the verdict.

Additional Thoughts

