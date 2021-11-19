ACQUITTED ON FIVE COUNTS
Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts
The Lede
Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges stemming from a fatal shooting at a Jacob Blake protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 in which he had fatally gunned down two people.
Key Details
- Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of homicide, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
- Rittenhouse had pleaded not guilty and testified that he had acted in self-defense.
- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has deployed 500 National Guard anticipating protests following the verdict.
Additional Thoughts
