IT SURE IS LIT
Something Called 'Revolve Festival' Happened This Weekend, And It's Been Dubbed 'Fyre Festival 2.0'
3k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via elle.com.au
The Lede
TikTokers who attempted to go to Revolve Festival shared video clips of hordes of people waiting for buses in the hot LA sun. An influencer named Averie Bishop said, "There was pushing, shoving, fighting, yanking people in front of the buses, people standing in between buses while they were removing, just to get on these buses and get to Revolve Festival."
Key Details
- Content creator Kristi Howard said, "Revolve Festival was a sh--show, it was a disaster. No address given, we were just told the corner of 'something and something'." She waited five hours for a shuttle and then was told to leave.
- Joseph Kapsch, the executive editor of LA Magazine, spoke to sources who said that fights broke out and people were suffering from the heat and dehydration.
- Of the fighting influencers, a security guard on the ground said, "I don't know who the f— these people are."
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments