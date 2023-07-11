Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

state of emergency

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via npr.org
Rescuers Brace For More Rain In The Northeast As Storms Swamp Vermont's Capital
President Biden approved Vermont's emergency declaration Tuesday morning as rescue teams in that state braced for more rain and flooding from a storm that left a trail of damage across the Northeast.
·
·
·

The Lede

President Biden has approved an emergency declaration that will order federal assistance to supplement local and state efforts in Vermont, where heavy rain and flooding has drenched towns and caused severe damage to some areas. Vermont governor Phil Scott said: "The good news is as a result of Irene, we were able to mitigate some of the infrastructure, so we hopefully won't repeat in those areas that were affected before."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories