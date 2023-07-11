state of emergency
Rescuers Brace For More Rain In The Northeast As Storms Swamp Vermont's Capital
The Lede
President Biden has approved an emergency declaration that will order federal assistance to supplement local and state efforts in Vermont, where heavy rain and flooding has drenched towns and caused severe damage to some areas. Vermont governor Phil Scott said: "The good news is as a result of Irene, we were able to mitigate some of the infrastructure, so we hopefully won't repeat in those areas that were affected before."