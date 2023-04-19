Popular
'never should have happened'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via independent.co.uk
Ralph Yarl Shooting Suspect’s Family Breaks Silence Ahead Of Court Appearance
GoFundMe to help Ralph Yarl with medical costs has now topped $3.1 million after he was shot by 84-year-old Andrew Lester.
The Lede

The family of Andrew Lester — the 84-year-old white man who shot Black teenager Ralph Yarl after he mistakenly rang his doorbell — have spoken out for the first time ahead of Lester's court appearance Friday.

Key Details

  • Lester’s grandson Daniel Ludwig said the attack, in which Yarl was shot twice, "never should have happened." He told The Daily Beast: "It’s just crazy. I wish it didn’t happen."

Comments

