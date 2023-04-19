'never should have happened'
Ralph Yarl Shooting Suspect’s Family Breaks Silence Ahead Of Court Appearance
The Lede
The family of Andrew Lester — the 84-year-old white man who shot Black teenager Ralph Yarl after he mistakenly rang his doorbell — have spoken out for the first time ahead of Lester's court appearance Friday.
Key Details
- Lester’s grandson Daniel Ludwig said the attack, in which Yarl was shot twice, "never should have happened." He told The Daily Beast: "It’s just crazy. I wish it didn’t happen."