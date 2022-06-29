THE FINAL WORD
R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison
The Lede
Ahead of the sentencing, several of his victims spoke about R. Kelly's promises to mentor them or advance their careers that led to him hurting them, often sexually degrading them, and leaving them with mental health problems. People have come forward with allegations about Kelly's coercive behavior as of the early 2000s.
Key Details
- The sentence was given by US District Judge Ann Donnelly in a Brooklyn court.
- Kelly's conviction came in September 2021 at the conclusion of a nearly six-week trial.
- He's expected to be taken to a jail in Chicago, for an August trial, for child pornography and obstruction charges. Kelly also faces charges in Illinois and Minnesota.
