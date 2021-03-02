1100
'MUCH LOVED FAMILY MEMBERS'

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Prince Harry and Meghan made allegations of racism and more in their interview with Winfrey.

In a statement Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said the royal family "was saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

  • "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. Harry and Meghan alleged in the interview that unnamed royals were concerned about "how dark" Archie's skin would be.
  • The palace said such allegations "are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."
  • Speaking to Oprah, Harry said he and the Queen "have a really good relationship and an understanding," and Meghan said the Queen had "always been wonderful" to her.

INSURERS LOST 'HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS'

Submitted by Adwait
Shkreli is in prison for defrauding investors, but he and his drug companies are facing a new lawsuit over the price hike of Daraprim by over 4,100%.