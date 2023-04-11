Popular
TRUTH OR PROPAGANDA?

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via vice.com
Supposed Intel Leak Says Says Russian General Is Ramping Up Sabotage While Putin Gets Chemotherapy
Leaked documents, reportedly from the Pentagon, claim that some Russian military higher-ups are using Putin's rumored health issues to undermine the war in Ukraine.
The Lede

Putin has been rumored to be in poor health for years now, so it's hard to tell if these more recent reports of cancer are true, or if they are an instance of wishcasting from the intelligence community and their sources.

Key Details

  • The report suggests that the sabotage is masterminded by Nikolai Patrushev (Secretary of the Security Council) and Valery Gerasimov (Chief of the General Staff).
  • The attempt to "throw" the war in Ukraine was supposed to happen by March 5, but it's unclear what we should be looking for to confirm or contradict the report.

