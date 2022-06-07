The investigation continues
Proud Boys Leaders Charged With Seditious Conspiracy Over US Capitol Riot
657 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via theguardian.com
The Lede
The top leaders of far-right group the Proud Boys have been accused of plotting to storm the US Capitol and obstruct the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden in 2021's January 6 riot.
Key Details
- Along with national chairman Tarrio, the justice department said Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola used encrypted messaging apps to plot the US Capitol attack.
- Seditious conspiracy, which carries up to 20 years in prison, requires proof that two or more people agreed to use force to overthrow the government or interfere with the execution of a US law.
- The men were previously charged with obstruction of an official proceeding.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments