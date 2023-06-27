'utter disregard for human life'
Prosecutors Will Pursue Death Penalty In Slayings Of 4 University Of Idaho Students
The Lede
Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with murdering four Idaho university students in November, court documents say. In the filing, Latah County's prosecuting attorney described the killings as "especially heinous."
Key Details
- "Consequently, considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty," the filing said.