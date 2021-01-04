6
+ digg
BLAKE IS HOME AFTER MONTHS OF RECOVERY

Submitted by Adwait
The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in August will not be criminally charged, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday.

The Lede

Graveley said that Sheskey would be able to argue a case of self-defense were he to be charged.

Key Details

  • Blake was shot seven times by Sheskey last August in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
  • The shooting left Blake paralyzed below the waist.
  • Blake's attorneys said in a statement that the "District Attorney’s decision not to charge the officer who shot Jacob in the back multiple times, leaving him paralyzed, further destroys trust in our justice system."

Other articles and videos you might like