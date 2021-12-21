END OF A BITTER SAGA
Dubai Ruler Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $728 Million In One Of The Largest Divorce Settlements In The UK
The Lede
A UK court has ruled that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, must pay a sum close to $728 million to his ex-wife, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein.
Key Details
- The judgement revealed that Princess Haya had paid four security staff around $8.8 million hush money to stay silent about an affair she had with one of them.
- The princess alleges that she felt "terrified" after Sheikh Mohammed found out and called her.
- Sheikh Mohammed has denied the claims made in the case but is no stranger to controversy. He has also previously kidnapped his two daughters, forcibly bringing them back to Dubai against their will.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Adwait:
Is 'The Matrix Resurrections' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say
The epic trilogy now gets a fourth installment after 18 years. Does "The Matrix Resurrections," led by director Lana Wachowski, add to the franchise lore or were we better off without revisiting Neo and Trinity?