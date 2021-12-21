Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

END OF A BITTER SAGA

Submitted by Adwait via cnn.com

Dubai Ruler Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $728 Million In One Of The Largest Divorce Settlements In The UK
In addition to an upfront payment of $333 million, the total costs are expected to cover her security and the couple's two children.

The Lede

A UK court has ruled that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, must pay a sum close to $728 million to his ex-wife, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein.

Key Details

  • The judgement revealed that Princess Haya had paid four security staff around $8.8 million hush money to stay silent about an affair she had with one of them.
  • The princess alleges that she felt "terrified" after Sheikh Mohammed found out and called her.
  • Sheikh Mohammed has denied the claims made in the case but is no stranger to controversy. He has also previously kidnapped his two daughters, forcibly bringing them back to Dubai against their will.

Additional Thoughts

Read more:

Dubai ruler abducted daughters and threatened ex-wife, UK court finds

Additional submission from Adwait: