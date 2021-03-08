130
WHERE THERE'S A WILL

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Prince William has spoken out following his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview, becoming the first member of the Royal Family to address the allegations of racism lodged by the couple.

The Lede

Last Sunday, Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that there were discussions within the Royal Family about how dark their firstborn child's skin would be before Archie was born. On Thursday, Prince William responded to a question by a Sky News journalist about whether the Royal Family was racist, saying, "We are very much not a racist family." He also said that he hasn't spoken to Harry yet, but he will.

Key Details

  • In the Oprah interview, Harry said that he will always be there for William, but that the two currently have a distant relationship.
  • Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying Harry and Meghan's allegations of racism were "concerning" and will be "taken very seriously."
  • Both Harry and Meghan have declined to name the individuals who raised the issue of their child's skin color, although Harry has confirmed to Oprah that it wasn't the Queen or Prince Philip.

