Prince William Speaks Out After Harry And Meghan's Interview: 'We Are Very Much Not A Racist Family'
The LedeLast Sunday, Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that there were discussions within the Royal Family about how dark their firstborn child's skin would be before Archie was born. On Thursday, Prince William responded to a question by a Sky News journalist about whether the Royal Family was racist, saying, "We are very much not a racist family." He also said that he hasn't spoken to Harry yet, but he will.
Key Details
The Source
