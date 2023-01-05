'it all happened so fast'
Prince Harry Says Brother William Physically Attacked Him In New Book
The Lede
In his forthcoming autobiography "Spare," Prince Harry details a physical attack by his brother William during a confrontation about Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.
Key Details
- Harry writes that in an argument at his London home in 2019, William, now Prince of Wales, called Meghan "difficult, "rude" and "abrasive" — comments Harry says "parrot[ed] the press narrative" about his wife.
- The brothers had a heated exchange, the book reads, before William physically attacked Harry.
- "It all happened so fast," Harry writes. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor."
- The highly anticipated "Spare" will be published worldwide January 10.