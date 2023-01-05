Popular
'it all happened so fast'

Darcy Jimenez
Prince Harry Says Brother William Physically Attacked Him In New Book
In his new autobiography, Harry writes that William "knocked me to the floor" during an argument.
The Lede

In his forthcoming autobiography "Spare," Prince Harry details a physical attack by his brother William during a confrontation about Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

Key Details

  • Harry writes that in an argument at his London home in 2019, William, now Prince of Wales, called Meghan "difficult, "rude" and "abrasive" — comments Harry says "parrot[ed] the press narrative" about his wife.
  • The brothers had a heated exchange, the book reads, before William physically attacked Harry.
  • "It all happened so fast," Harry writes. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor."
  • The highly anticipated "Spare" will be published worldwide January 10.

Comments

