Prince Harry And Meghan Involved In 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' Involving Paparazzi In NY
The Lede
A law enforcement source said a "swarm" of paparazzi followed the couple — and Meghan's mother Doria Raglund, who was also in the vehicle — on Tuesday night, but that no car crash occurred. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan also said: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."
