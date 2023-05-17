Popular
'multiple near collisions'

Darcy Jimenez
Prince Harry And Meghan Involved In 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' Involving Paparazzi In NY
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday night, his spokesperson says.
A law enforcement source said a "swarm" of paparazzi followed the couple — and Meghan's mother Doria Raglund, who was also in the vehicle — on Tuesday night, but that no car crash occurred. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan also said: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

