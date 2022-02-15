SIX MONTHS AFTER THE SUIT WAS FILED
Disgraced Prince Andrew Agrees To Settlement In Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Brought By Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew was scheduled for a deposition with Giuffre's lawyers under oath but has now settled the lawsuit in which she claimed she was sexually abused by Andrew when she was 18 at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion and on his private island in the US Virgin Islands.
Key Details
- The suit also introduced claims that Andrew, along with Epstein and his companion Ghislaine Maxwell, forced sexual intercourse upon Giuffre at Maxwell's London home — which she didn't rebuff because of "their powerful connections, wealth and authority."
- Andrew didn't admit to the claims made by Giuffre in his statement.
- In the statement Andrew said he "regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others."
