Presumed Human Remains And More Titan Debris Have Been Recovered, Coast Guard Says
The Lede
"Presumed human remains" have been recovered from the wreckage of the Titan submersible that imploded underwater while carrying five passengers, the US coastguard has said. Debris from the vessel, collected from the seabed roughly 12,500 feet below the North Atlantic's surface, will be analyzed as part of an investigation into the disaster that left all five of Titan's passengers dead.