Police Supervisor In Tyre Nichols’ Death Retired With Benefits Before Getting Fired
The Lede
Memphis City Council Vice Chairman JB Smiley Jr said high-ranking officer Lt. DeWayne Smith, who was at the scene of the police beating that killed Tyre Nichols, retired with benefits one day before he was due to be fired. Smiley said: "We're accountable to the people who pay taxes. And if we're wronging the people who pay taxes, we shouldn't be allowed to receive dollars that are ultimately theirs."