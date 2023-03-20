Popular
'We're accountable to the people who pay taxes'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via abcnews.go.com
Police Supervisor In Tyre Nichols’ Death Retired With Benefits Before Getting Fired
Lt. DeWayne Smith was believed to be the highest-ranking officer on the scene, according to a statement from Nichols’ family’s lawyers.
The Lede

Memphis City Council Vice Chairman JB Smiley Jr said high-ranking officer Lt. DeWayne Smith, who was at the scene of the police beating that killed Tyre Nichols, retired with benefits one day before he was due to be fired. Smiley said: "We're accountable to the people who pay taxes. And if we're wronging the people who pay taxes, we shouldn't be allowed to receive dollars that are ultimately theirs."

