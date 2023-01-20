Popular
Jared Russo
Jared Russo via ky3.com
72-Year-Old Woman Dies, Two Others Injured After Denny’s Sign Falls On Car
Authorities in Kentucky say a woman has died and two others injured after a restaurant sign fell on their car.
A Denny's restaurant sign fell onto a car in a parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to the Elizabethtown Police Department. Witnesses say the wind knocked the sign over, injuring two and killing one elderly woman inside the car.

Key Details

  • "I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s certainly very windy, and I’m certain that was a factor and involved in this," said Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham.
  • First responders needed to be extracted from the vehicle in order to be taken to the hospital.
  • The investigation is still ongoing.

