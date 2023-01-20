tragic
72-Year-Old Woman Dies, Two Others Injured After Denny’s Sign Falls On Car
The Lede
A Denny's restaurant sign fell onto a car in a parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to the Elizabethtown Police Department. Witnesses say the wind knocked the sign over, injuring two and killing one elderly woman inside the car.
Key Details
- "I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s certainly very windy, and I’m certain that was a factor and involved in this," said Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham.
- First responders needed to be extracted from the vehicle in order to be taken to the hospital.
- The investigation is still ongoing.