NEITHER RED NOR BLUE
What Is A 'Poison Pill' And How Does It Work?
1.1k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via nytimes.com
The Lede
A few weeks ago, Twitter gave Elon Musk a seat on their board in exchange for an agreement that Musk wouldn't buy more than 15 percent of the company's shares. But Musk turned down the seat, and then made a proposal to buy Twitter outright for $54.20 per share. Twitter will reportedly resist a hostile takeover via poison pill, a strategy designed to make the prospect of buying a company a lot less appealing. Here's how.
Key Details
- A poison pill, formally known as a shareholder rights plan, typically allows shareholders to buy more stock at a lower price — with the exception of the shareholder who triggered the poison pill.
- The poison pill is triggered if that shareholder attempts to purchase shares beyond a certain threshold — in Musk's case, more than 15% of its shares. (He currently owns ~9%.)
- The result of a poison pill is that the value of that person's shares is diluted as other shareholders make discounted share purchases.
