No, The Video About The Pill With An Ingestible Sensor Is Not About A COVID Drug
The Lede
The footage in question is from the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) and features Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, discussing an FDA-approved drug to treat schizophrenia. The pill includes a sensor so that, when the patient ingests and digests the pill, the sensor can send out the information that the patient has taken the medicine.
Key Details
- The drug Bourla describes in the video is Abilify MyCite, an aripiprazole tablet with a digestible sensor, which is not manufactured by Pfizer. The FDA approved it for Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.
- The conversation was part of a broader discussion of technological progress in healthcare at the WEF, where an audience member asked a question about methods to "engage the patient."
Comments
