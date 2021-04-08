SUSPECT IN DEATHS OF FIVE PEOPLE
Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Named As Suspect In South Carolina Mass Shooting
The LedeDr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, their two grandkids and a maintenance worker were shot and killed at the Lesslie residence.
Key Details
- Another man who was shot in the attack was hospitalized in serious condition.
- Police tracked down Adams at a residence nearby, where he was found dead from a single gunshot to the head.
- While Adams lived on the same street as the Lesslies, their relationship is unknown.