SUSPECT IN DEATHS OF FIVE PEOPLE

Submitted by James Crugnale via thedailybeast.com

Authorities say Adams shot and killed five people, including a well-known doctor, near Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The Lede

Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, their two grandkids and a maintenance worker were shot and killed at the Lesslie residence.

Key Details

  • Another man who was shot in the attack was hospitalized in serious condition.
  • Police tracked down Adams at a residence nearby, where he was found dead from a single gunshot to the head.
  • While Adams lived on the same street as the Lesslies, their relationship is unknown.