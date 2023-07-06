Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Philadelphia Shooting Suspect Isn't Trans, Officials Say, But Speculation Continues
An adviser to the district attorney’s office addressed the speculation Wednesday, saying the suspect hasn’t "identified themselves as trans," only as male.
Since the deadly shooting that killed five in Philadelphia on Monday night, right-wing individuals and conservative commentators have speculated about the suspected gunman's gender identity online. One of them is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who tweeted "another trans shooter" along with an article that appears to show the suspect wearing women's clothes and jewellery.

  • Asa Khalif, a member of the LGBTQ advisory committee for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, said: "The suspect has not identified themselves as trans. They have only identified themselves as male."

