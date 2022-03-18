Pete Davidson Is No Longer Going To Space Due To A Scheduling Conflict, And I Am Losing My Mind

On March 14, the news broke that Pete Davidson — "SNL" star, boyfriend to Kim Kardashian but also boyfriend to the masses, Kanye's nemesis — would be going to space on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket on March 23.

Pete Davidson four minutes into space. pic.twitter.com/kemawsNyup — Sean O’Connor (@seanoconnz) March 15, 2022

The news left many people asking: why? There was no clear or compelling answer to that question, but as it turns out, we no longer need one, because Blue Origin announced yesterday that Pete Davidson will no longer be going to space.

The launch had to be postponed from the 23rd this month to the 29th, and as a result, Davidson is no longer available for the flight.

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

Okay, sure, that's relatable: you make travel plans, then things change, and it turns out your preexisting work schedule precludes those plans. Totally understandable.

Just kidding: it's absolute nonsense. Take a second to purge your brain of how normal all this celebs-going-to-space news has become and think about it. Who is too busy to go to space?! Are you kidding??!?!

To be completely honest, I am personally of the opinion that no one should be going to space: we have no business meddling outside Earth's stratosphere when our own planet has become a hellscape. This tweet encapsulates my overall feelings about anyone going to space — even NASA, even in the name of scientific innovation:

Pete Davidson is not going to space because NONE OF US SHOULD BE GOING TO SPACE. THERE IS TOO MUCH TO DO AT HOME, OK? https://t.co/XUxpciyv3a — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) March 18, 2022

But the fact is that people are going, and will continue to go, and will continue to send celebrities to space in order to, I don't know, make space travel cool again or whatever. Given that fact, and given that it doesn't appear that Pete Davidson backed out of the trip on any kind of principle like the above, I ask again: WHO IS TOO BUSY TO GO TO SPACE??????

I get that "SNL" has a bustling schedule. Lots to do. But Pete couldn't ask them for just a couple days off to, you know, GO TO SPACE? That's probably one of the only conditions under which I can see a workplace that's ordinarily rigorous about attendance being a little lenient, other than the death of a family member or the death of the employee themselves.

pete davidson had something better to do than go to space that day https://t.co/51SeawIw9U — allegra frank (@LegsFrank) March 18, 2022

All to say: a scheduling conflict seems like an absurd reason to not GO TO LITERAL SPACE. Aside from principle, the only other reason I could understand and accept would be if Pete Davidson were nervous about going to space, and used his busy schedule as an excuse not to go. I would very much understand that. For my part, I do not want to go to space both on principle and because I fear death very much, and I have no desire to do outlandish things that could potentially increase my odds of an early demise. Jaywalking is about as risky as things get for me.

But until Pete comes clean about any kind of fear or principle that made him change his mind about going to space, I maintain that the only thing more ridiculous than sending a random celebrity to space is that random celebrity backing out of the trip because the date changed. This isn't a weekend in Amsterdam. This is launching on a rocket into space.

Or, well, okay, it's not really space, but more like a journey several thousand feet into the air and back again.

But still. Rocketship. Space, ish. Pete. Come on. Either take a stand against space or clear your schedule.