A Snake Bit This Man's Penis While He Was On The Toilet, And It Rotted
The 47-year-old Dutch man was taken by surprise by a cobra hiding in a toilet bowl. Because he had to wait three hours to be flown to the trauma center, he suffered scrotal necrosis — the rotting of the flesh around his penis. This is the first documented case of what one medical journal termed "snouted cobra envenomation of the genitals."
- The man said he vomited and experienced a burning sensation and radiating pain from his groin to his chest.
- Per to the medical report, "His penis and scrotum were noted to be swollen, deep purple in color, and painful on hospital admission."
- Treatment involved "multiple doses of a non-specific snake venom antiserum" and antibiotics, hemodialysis to treat acute kidney injury and surgery to excise the necrotic tissue and reconstruct the penis. The man has since made a full recovery.
