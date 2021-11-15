Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

REALITY BITES

Submitted by Molly Bradley via nypost.com

A Snake Bit This Man's Penis While He Was On The Toilet, And It Rotted
He was on vacation in South Africa when the snake bit him and caused his penis to rot and had to be flown to a trauma center 200 miles away for reconstructive surgery.

The Lede

The 47-year-old Dutch man was taken by surprise by a cobra hiding in a toilet bowl. Because he had to wait three hours to be flown to the trauma center, he suffered scrotal necrosis — the rotting of the flesh around his penis. This is the first documented case of what one medical journal termed "snouted cobra envenomation of the genitals."

Key Details

  • The man said he vomited and experienced a burning sensation and radiating pain from his groin to his chest.
  • Per to the medical report, "His penis and scrotum were noted to be swollen, deep purple in color, and painful on hospital admission."
  • Treatment involved "multiple doses of a non-specific snake venom antiserum" and antibiotics, hemodialysis to treat acute kidney injury and surgery to excise the necrotic tissue and reconstruct the penis. The man has since made a full recovery.

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: