grim
Pence Would Ban Abortion In Cases Where Pregnancy Isn't Viable
The Lede
In an interview with the Associated Press, former vice president and 2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence said he supports banning abortions even in cases where the pregnancy isn't viable and the baby would not survive outside the womb. "I'm pro-life. I don't apologize for it," Pence said.
