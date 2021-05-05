TREAD CAREFULLY
Peloton Recalls All Treadmills Amid Safety Concerns
Submitted by Adwait via nbcnews.com
The LedePeloton directed customers to stop using the treadmills and to request a refund "or other qualified remedy." The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an "urgent warning" last month following multiple reports of children being injured by the machines. One child died from their injuries.
Key Details
- Peloton shares went down by 8% following the recall.
- Earlier this year, the CPSC said that the Peloton Tread+ "poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures and death." In April, Peloton responded, calling these claims "inaccurate and misleading."
- This week, Peloton backtracked on their initial statement, apologized and complied with the CPSC's request to recall their machines.