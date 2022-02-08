Peloton Replaces CEO John Foley And Fires 2,800 Employees In An Attempt To Steer Back On Track

Peloton shares have plunged more than 80 percent since their January 2021 high, reports CNN Business's Jordan Valinksy. They have gained 20 percent since Monday and Valinksy believes that Peloton most likely wants to remain independent and not sellout just yet. There was chatter that Amazon, Nike and Apple could be potential suitors. Foley will move on to become the company's executive chair. The company said all laid-off employees would get a 1-year digital subscription as part of severance.

The New York Times's Lauren Hirsch reports that Peloton's last quarter recorded a $439 million loss. Hirsch also reported that Angel Mendez and Jonathan Mildenhall, two new members would be joining the board and Erik Blachford, a director at the company since 2015, would be stepping down.

