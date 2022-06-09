This is nuts
Even More Peanut Butter Products Have Been Recalled In The US
428 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via npr.org
The Lede
Following last month's recall of certain Jif peanut butter products due to potential salmonella contamination, more peanut butter items have been recalled in the US.
Key Details
- Taharka Brothers' peanut butter cup ice cream and F&S Produce's Protein Power Snacks, which contain Jif peanut butter, have been recalled this week.
- F&S Produce's products have been pulled from the New York and New Jersey Walgreens stores they were sold in, and the last lot affected is dated "Best By: 05/28/22."
- The Taharka Brothers ice cream was distributed in the DC and Maryland area between March 1 and May 28.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments