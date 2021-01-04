44
KISS MY TAX

Submitted by Molly Bradley
While many Americans have received their second stimulus payments as of Tuesday night, the IRS now says that some people will have to file their 2020 taxes in order to receive their stimulus check.

The Lede

The IRS has begun electronically depositing payments and mailing stimulus checks per Americans' tax information. However, even if you received the first stimulus check in April 2020 with no problem, the process might be different for you this time.

Key Details

  • For anyone whose status for the second payment reads "Payment Status #2," the IRS "advises people that if they don't receive their Economic Impact Payment, they should file their 2020 tax return electronically and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit."
  • The IRS has not clarified why this is the case for this round of checks or why it has affected some people and not others.
  • You can find information about stimulus payments and check the status of yours at irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

