Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'got my life back'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Parkland Shooting Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson Found Not Guilty On All Counts
Scot Peterson was the only armed school resource officer at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the shooting started.
·
·
·

The Lede

The sheriff's deputy who was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the deadly 2018 shooting, but did not confront gunman Nikolas Cruz, has been found not guilty of child neglect and other charges. Scot Peterson, 60, cried as the 11 not guilty verdicts were read out on Thursday — though some of the victims' families believe Peterson should have been held accountable for failing to stop the shooter.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories