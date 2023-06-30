'got my life back'
Parkland Shooting Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson Found Not Guilty On All Counts
The Lede
The sheriff's deputy who was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the deadly 2018 shooting, but did not confront gunman Nikolas Cruz, has been found not guilty of child neglect and other charges. Scot Peterson, 60, cried as the 11 not guilty verdicts were read out on Thursday — though some of the victims' families believe Peterson should have been held accountable for failing to stop the shooter.