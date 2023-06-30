Oscar Winner Alan Arkin Has Died At 89

The Lede
Alan Arkin won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2006 for his role in "Little Miss Sunshine," and was also previously nominated in the Best Actor category in '67 ("The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming") and '69 ("The Heart is a Lonely Hunter"), and received another Supporting Actor nomination in 2013 for "Argo." He last appeared in "Minions: The Rise of Gru," in 2022 as the voice of Wild Knuckles.
Key Details
- Arkin's sons put out a statement: "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."